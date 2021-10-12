Weather Forecast For Fort Plain
FORT PLAIN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
