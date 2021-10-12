Tucumcari Weather Forecast
TUCUMCARI, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly sunny then patchy blowing dust during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 50 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 40 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 60 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
