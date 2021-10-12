Weather Forecast For Rockport
ROCKPORT, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 15
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0