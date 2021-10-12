Weather Forecast For Kingfisher

KINGFISHER, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 31 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Thursday, October 14 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 77 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 67 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



