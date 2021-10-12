4-Day Weather Forecast For Brady
BRADY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 78 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 46 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
