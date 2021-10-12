Fairfield Weather Forecast

FAIRFIELD, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 70 °F Windy: 25 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 86 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Thursday, October 14 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 25 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.