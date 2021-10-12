Weather Forecast For Childress
CHILDRESS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 87 °F, low 54 °F
- 10 to 25 mph wind
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms likely then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 49 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 40 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
