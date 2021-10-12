Weather Forecast For Childress

CHILDRESS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 87 °F, low 54 °F 10 to 25 mph wind



Wednesday, October 13 Showers and thunderstorms likely then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Thursday, October 14 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 49 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 69 °F, low 40 °F 10 to 20 mph wind



