NFL

Colts' Rodrigo Blankenship battling hip injury that impacted him in overtime loss to Ravens, per report

By Patrik Walker
CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLamar Jackson ruined the week for the Indianapolis Colts after mounting a massive comeback at Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday night, but it didn't have to be that way. As a matter of fact, the Colts had a hefty 19-point lead in the third quarter and still could keep Jackson from delivering the biggest comeback victory of his career, and for a variety of reasons. The one you'll hear about more than any other, however, is the poor outing by kicker Rodrigo Blankenship, who sailed a potential game-winning 47-yard kick in a tie game as regulation came to an end -- forcing overtime and giving Jackson more time to finish his food.

