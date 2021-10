4 Health Care Stocks To Check Out In The Stock Market Today. Even with the focus on earnings season in the stock market this week, Covid continues to dominate the headlines. Because of this, health care stocks remain relevant regardless. After all, the health care industry is essentially the frontline of defense against the current pandemic. As countries across the globe ramp up their anti-pandemic measures, vaccine stocks, in particular, would gain traction. In fact, the White House announced plans to inoculate 5 to 11-year-olds once U.S. regulators approve vaccines for the group. Also, while upcoming names like Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) are reportedly facing hurdles in their approval processes, investors continue to watch anxiously.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO