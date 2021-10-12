Wautoma Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WAUTOMA, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 69 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 66 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
