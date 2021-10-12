Weather Forecast For Watseka
WATSEKA, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 74 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 14
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 75 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Rain Showers Likely
- High 70 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
