Daily Weather Forecast For Sidney

SIDNEY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Light rain likely during the day; while rain and snow overnight High 45 °F, low 31 °F Windy: 23 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Heavy snow during the day; while rain and snow overnight High 40 °F, low 31 °F Windy: 26 mph



Thursday, October 14 Slight chance of light snow then slight chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 44 °F, low 28 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 52 °F, low 32 °F Windy: 18 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.