Daily Weather Forecast For Sidney
SIDNEY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Light rain likely during the day; while rain and snow overnight
- High 45 °F, low 31 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Heavy snow during the day; while rain and snow overnight
- High 40 °F, low 31 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Thursday, October 14
Slight chance of light snow then slight chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 44 °F, low 28 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 52 °F, low 32 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
