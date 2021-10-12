Quitman Weather Forecast

QUITMAN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 71 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, October 13 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 84 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 14 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 79 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



