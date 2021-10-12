Quitman Weather Forecast
QUITMAN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 71 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, October 13
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 84 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 79 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
