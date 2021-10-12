4-Day Weather Forecast For Liberty
LIBERTY, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 66 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0