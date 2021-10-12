4-Day Weather Forecast For Liberty

LIBERTY, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 66 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Thursday, October 14 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 70 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



