Tuesday has sun for Bonners Ferry — 3 ways to make the most of it

(BONNERS FERRY, ID) A sunny Tuesday is here for Bonners Ferry, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bonners Ferry:

Tuesday, October 12 Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 53 °F, low 29 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Cloudy during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 47 °F, low 30 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Thursday, October 14 Partly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight High 47 °F, low 30 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Slight Chance of Light Rain High 50 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.