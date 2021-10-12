Moriarty Weather Forecast
MORIARTY, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 59 °F, low 24 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 58 °F, low 24 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 23 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 57 °F, low 21 °F
- Light wind
