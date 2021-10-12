Moriarty Weather Forecast

MORIARTY, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 59 °F, low 24 °F Windy: 40 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 58 °F, low 24 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 63 °F, low 23 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 57 °F, low 21 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.