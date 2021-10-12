Daily Weather Forecast For Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 79 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0