Tuesday sun alert in Muleshoe — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(MULESHOE, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Muleshoe. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Muleshoe:

Tuesday, October 12 Sunny then patchy blowing dust during the day; while patchy blowing dust then partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 41 °F 10 to 30 mph wind



Wednesday, October 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 41 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, October 14 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 76 °F, low 39 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 63 °F, low 32 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.