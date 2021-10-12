Warsaw Daily Weather Forecast
WARSAW, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Slight chance of very light rain during the day; while slight chance of very light rain then patchy fog overnight
- High 72 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
