Hallettsville Weather Forecast
HALLETTSVILLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
