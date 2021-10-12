Weather Forecast For Bad Axe
BAD AXE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 69 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
