Weather Forecast For Buffalo
BUFFALO, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Snow Showers
- High 32 °F, low 26 °F
- Windy: 33 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Scattered snow showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 36 °F, low 21 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 37 °F, low 21 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 41 °F, low 27 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
