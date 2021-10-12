4-Day Weather Forecast For Lake City
LAKE CITY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly Cloudy
- High 67 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 61 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 54 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
