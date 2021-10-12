Ely Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ELY, NV Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Areas of freezing fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 36 °F, low 13 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, October 13
Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light snow overnight
- High 41 °F, low 19 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 38 °F, low 15 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 47 °F, low 21 °F
- Light wind
