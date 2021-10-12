Daily Weather Forecast For Clinton
CLINTON, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Areas of fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 78 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 78 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
