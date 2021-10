If you are reading this, we know you are thinking about Diwali, whether you are in the middle of a large business meeting or just relaxing with a cup of coffee. The festival is finally here, complete with dhamaka and pomp, to give the much-needed glitz and glam to our otherwise routine existence. Because it is nearly universally regarded as the most beloved festival. Because of the inevitability of its brilliance, we have ample reason to look forward to it with bated breath.

