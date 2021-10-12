Tuesday set for rain in Crescent City — 3 ways to make the most of it

(CRESCENT CITY, FL) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Crescent City, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Crescent City:

Tuesday, October 12 Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.