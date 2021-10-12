Take advantage of a rainy Tuesday in Kayenta
(KAYENTA, AZ) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Kayenta, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.
Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kayenta:
Tuesday, October 12
Scattered snow showers during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight
- High 45 °F, low 29 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 52 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 53 °F, low 31 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 51 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0