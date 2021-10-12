Daily Weather Forecast For West. Jefferson
WEST. JEFFERSON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 73 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
