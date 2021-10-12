Spencer Weather Forecast
SPENCER, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 83 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
