Daily Weather Forecast For Montevideo
MONTEVIDEO, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers likely overnight
- High 65 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight
- High 54 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0