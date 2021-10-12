CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stigler, OK

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Stigler

Stigler News Beat
Stigler News Beat
 9 days ago

(STIGLER, OK) A sunny Tuesday is here for Stigler, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Stigler:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0cOghCuQ00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 66 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stigler, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hockessin (DE) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(HOCKESSIN, DE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hockessin. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
HOCKESSIN, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Stigler News Beat

Stigler News Beat

Stigler, OK
50
Followers
311
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Stigler News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy