Ironwood Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Scattered rain showers then patchy fog during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 59 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 65 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 15
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 53 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
