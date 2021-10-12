CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Telegram is crawling with antisemitism

By Gian M. Volpicelli
Wired UK
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the past few months, Telegram has been skyrocketing in popularity, hitting 550 million monthly active users in July 2021, which makes it the fifth most-used messaging app in the world. Amid a wave of government-mandated internet shutdowns washing over the world, the app has also been praised for its resistance to censorship and its role in helping protesters from Belarus to Myanmar organise. But Telegram’s libertarian ethos has a darker side, says anti-racism advocacy group Hope Not Hate: the app is one of the vilest cesspits of antisemitism you can find on the internet. And the problem is growing worse by the day.

www.wired.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

How to permanently delete your Facebook account and keep your photos

If you've been keeping an eye on the news, you've likely seen Facebook all over it. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, testified before Congress alleging that Facebook knew its services, like Instagram, may hurt teens. Her testimony also included details alleging Facebook's internal research shows weakness in fighting misinformation. On Tuesday night, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg responded in a post. If the controversy has you convinced you should cut ties with the social media account, we'll tell you below the steps to follow.
INTERNET
The Jewish Press

Dave Chapelle’s Antisemitism is NOT Funny

Dave Chapelle may not really be an antisemite but his new Netflix special contains some very antisemitic material. What Chapelle may think are harmless jokes – about Jews coming from outer space to control the earth, about them taking land that is not rightfully theirs, and about them experiencing horrors and then perpetuating those same horrors on others – actually reinforce a number of dangerous anti-Jewish tropes.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Guardian

Donald Trump to launch social media platform called Truth Social

Donald Trump has announced plans to launch a social media platform called TRUTH Social that will rolled be out early next year. The former president, who was banned from Facebook and Twitter earlier this year, says his goal is to rival the tech companies that have denied him the megaphone that was paramount to his rise.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Business Insider

Facebook coached employees on how to talk to their friends and family following the whistleblower hearing, a report says

Facebook coached employees on how to talk to their loved ones about the company in the wake of a bombshell congressional hearing, The New York Times reports. Former Facebook employee Frances Haugen testified before Congress last week, telling Senators the company placed profit before people and ignored the harm done by its algorithms. The Times reported on the internal reaction to the testimony and viewed a memo distributed by executives telling staff how they should respond when "asked questions about recent events by friends and family."
INTERNET
nichegamer.com

Facebook Company to be Renamed; to be Known for More than Social Media and the Harm it Does

Facebook are reportedly going to rename their company, in efforts to be known for more than social media and its harms. The Verge reports that CEO Mark Zuckerberg will talk about the name at the annual Connect conference (October 28th), but this may be revealed sooner. However, the Facebook app would become a product under the parent company; much like Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus, and others.
INTERNET
ausdroid.net

The winner from the Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook outage was Telegram

Believe it or not, when the biggest social media and messaging provider goes down there can be a winner. Clearly, it’s not their users since critical services are offline. But when that outage lasts more than a short period, users seek alternatives. This is where options like Telegram, now hugely popular and — in this case — more importantly reliable come into play.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antisemitism#Anti Semitic#Ghostezra
inputmag.com

Millions flocked to Telegram and Signal while Facebook was down

It turns out Monday’s prolonged Facebook service outage hit the company right where it hurts the most: its user metrics. More than 70 million new users signed up for Telegram during the six-hour outage. Telegram is best known for refusing to bow to pressure from Russian authorities to let them have access to it. Telegram CEO Pavel Durov said in a post on his Telegram page that Monday represented a “record increase in user registration and activity” for the app.
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

How to Use Interactive Emojis on Telegram

Telegram continues to expand the ways you can express yourself when chatting to friends on the app. Among a host of features added is the Interactive Emoji, bringing some of your favorite emojis to life, and allowing you to add depth to the way you express yourself during conversations with friends.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Instagram
WBAL Radio

Holocaust forum focuses on social media role in antisemitism

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Participants at a Holocaust remembrance conference in Sweden blamed social media Wednesday for contributing to a global rise in antisemitism, while YouTube and Facebook officials pledged to be part of the solution. Government and social media representatives attending the International Forum on Holocaust Remembrance in Malmo...
EDUCATION
Digital Trends

WhatsApp vs. Telegram: Which messaging app is better?

When we think of instant messaging, WhatsApp and Telegram are the first apps that come to mind. From sending unlimited free messages to sharing various forms of media, WhatsApp and Telegram offer instant access to online communication tools that anyone can access from anywhere. Since the two apps offer similar...
CELL PHONES
cryptonews.com

Goodbye, Telegram. Here Comes Secretum.

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. Telegram took the world by storm when it was first released in 2013. The brainchild of the Durov brothers, the founders of VKontakte (known as “Russia’s Facebook”), the cloud-based app soon became a synonym for secure, end-to-end encrypted messages, and a wide range of channels and user-friendly features.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy