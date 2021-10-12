Telegram is crawling with antisemitism

In the past few months, Telegram has been skyrocketing in popularity, hitting 550 million monthly active users in July 2021, which makes it the fifth most-used messaging app in the world. Amid a wave of government-mandated internet shutdowns washing over the world, the app has also been praised for its resistance to censorship and its role in helping protesters from Belarus to Myanmar organise. But Telegram’s libertarian ethos has a darker side, says anti-racism advocacy group Hope Not Hate: the app is one of the vilest cesspits of antisemitism you can find on the internet. And the problem is growing worse by the day.