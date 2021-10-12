CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotify Is Launching Two Podcasts Focused on Promoting Its Platform (Podcast News Roundup)

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s podcast news roundup, Spotify preps a pair of podcasts to highlight content trends, artists and creators on the streaming service; theSkimm launches a weekly pop-culture pod; the New York Times is beta-testing a new podcast app; Reveal and PRX investigate the death of a Black teenager in Mississippi; and more.

Fortune

Spotify's CCO responds to Joe Rogan podcast pushback

Dawn Ostroff joins Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit. Okay, So it's not like musicians are not controversial, but once you get into podcasts you are providing platform for creators who are often very popular and you don't control what they say. Um And you know, there was some reporting recently that uh some Spotify employees were not happy with some of what has the content that had been on Joe Rogan's show. Um Joe Rogan, for anybody who doesn't know is incredibly popular podcaster, usually number one, number one in the world. Um and he Spotify recently struck an exclusive deal with him. So in this case it was misinformation around Covid. So what is Spotify strategy for dealing with this kind of issue, which I'm sure will come up again when you have that many podcasts. So, you know, look, first of all, we um there's a difference between the content that we make and the content that we license and the content that's on the platform, but our policies are the same no matter what type of content is on our platform and we will not allow any content that infringes or in any way is inaccurate. Um We are very uh we are very, very strict about our policies as it relates to harmful, threatening malicious content and we state all of our policies um online, but I think that they're there are definitely, you know, very um aggressive moves on our part to invest in not only the R. And D. Side of of content moderation, but also in our teams uh for trust and safety and we continue to invest a significant amount of money there because it's important for everybody okay.
sandiegouniontribune.com

How Ivy Queen and a Spotify podcast got the history of reggaeton right

When Daddy Yankee showed up at a Montebello gas station to hype his infectious hit “Gasolina,” the Puerto Rican recording star drew so many fans he couldn’t get out of the limo. That was the moment it hit local music publicist Ximena Acosta: Reggaeton was here to stay. “I’m never...
antiMUSIC

Seattle's Music History To Focus of Breaking Waves Podcast Launch

Audacy have announced that they have teamed up with Osiris Media to launch the Breaking Waves podcast on October 12th. We were sent the following details:. Season one will launch with Breaking Waves: Seattle, an oral history of the emergence and growth of grunge and alternative music in the city in the 80's and 90's -celebrating the 30th anniversary of the birth of the Seattle grunge scene. It will follow the chronological journey of the evolution of grunge and the bands that started it all - Alice in Chains, Nirvana, Soundgarden, and Pearl Jam.
GreenwichTime

Lena Waithe Inks Multiproject Podcast Deal With Audible (EXCLUSIVE)

Audible, Amazon’s premium audio storytelling service, announced a multiproject development deal with Hillman Grad Productions, founded by Waithe and Rishi Rajani. The first original project under the deal has already been greenlit and is in active development: “Kym,” an original, scripted comedy series inspired by the life of actor-comedian Kym Whitley. The series follows Kym as she navigates single motherhood and Hollywood. Whitley is set to star in and executive produce under her Kwick Whit Productions banner, with Mark Brown directing. Alongside Hillman Grad Productions, the series is also produced by Andrew Coles of The Mission, Debra Martin Chase of Martin Chase and Skydance Media. Hillman Grad creative executive Sylvia Carrasco will be overseeing “Kym” for the company.
celebrityaccess.com

Spotify Adds Not One But Three Official Podcasts Aimed At Musicians And Other Creators

“Core to Spotify’s mission is helping to connect creators with audiences in unique ways. As an extension of that commitment, Spotify will feature intimate conversations with musicians and podcasters from around the world, sharing exclusive recordings and personal stories in their own words — and in a way that only can be heard on this podcast.”
arcamax.com

Why 'Last Podcast on the Left' will no longer be a Spotify exclusive

Comedy-horror program "Last Podcast on the Left" announced Tuesday it will no longer be exclusive to Spotify, becoming the second podcast to exit such a deal. The move is a sign of the growing competition for talent in the podcast space as audience streaming sites work to draw larger audiences.
headstuff.org

Podcast News Roundup | Your Hometown Returns & More!

Welcome back to HeadStuff’s Podcast News Roundup, your go-to place for podcast news and recommendations. This week’s roundup features HeadStuff’s Podcast Of The Week and also looks at Your Hometown, Gen-Z podcast listeners, and Today FM’s School of Listening and Podcasting. As always if you host a podcast and want...
New Haven Register

WWE's Bella Twins Podcast Will Relaunch on Stitcher, iHeartRadio Podcast Awards 2022 Nominees Announced (Podcast News Roundup)

In today’s podcast news roundup, Stitcher pins “The Bellas Podcast”; the 2022 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards nominees have been announced; Cadence13 announces an investigative docuseries on Victoria’s Secret; and more. DEALS. Stitcher, the podcast company owned by SiriusXM, announced its acquisition of “The Bellas Podcast” hosted by twin sisters and WWE...
The Hollywood Reporter

iHeartRadio Podcast Awards: ‘SmartLess’ Leads Nominations (Exclusive)

Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett’s breakout podcast, SmartLess, is continuing its recent string of successes with a total of four nominations in the 2022 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards. The podcast, which launched last summer and recently inked a major deal with Amazon and Wondery, received nods for podcast of the year, best ad read and best comedy show, while Hayes was nominated for best host. For the top podcast prize, SmartLess is joined by other hits like Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend; Dave Chappelle, Talib Kweli, and Yasiin Bey’s The Midnight Miracle; NPR’s Code Switch and Louder Than a Riot; and the New York Times’ The Daily for podcast of the year. Other nominees...
movin925.com

PODCAST: Laser Stories (10/13/21)

Weird news stories from around the world… with a healthy dose of lasers added in. Does it make sense? No not really, but it doesn’t HAVE TO… it’s “Laser Stories”!
anjournal.com

Advance launches new podcast

The Advance launched a new podcast this week: Death Row Inmates — Texas Style. Today, there are 197 inmates on death row, six of whom are women. More than enough stories to tell. The podcast is published every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, and can be found online at anjournal.com, or...
makeuseof.com

How to Share Spotify Songs, Playlists, and Podcasts With Your Friends

There's nothing better than coming across a song or podcast that you want to share with everyone. Not only can you enjoy it, but you can liven up someone else's day. With Spotify, it's quick and easy to share direct links to anything with the press of a few buttons.
pophorror.com

Discovery+ Launching A Paranormal Podcast!

Discovery+ is launching their first paranormal podcast, Urban Legends with the Ghost Brothers. The ghost brothers include Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass, and Marcus Harvey. Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass,andMarcus Harvey (The Ghost Brothers) will explore iconic myths and legends (Bloody Mary, Candyman, the Chupacabra, etc.) throughout the 10-episode podcast. The boys use live ghost experiments to test the truth while weaving in listener eyewitness accounts and testimonials. Join them on their ghostly history journey with the help of top paranormal investigators, celebrities, and friends as they dissect the story behind these pop culture paranormal tales.
seattlepi.com

DC FanDome Gets 66 Million Views Worldwide - Film News In Brief

Warner Bros. Entertainment announced that viewership for DC FanDome 2021, the virtual fan event, greatly exceeded last year’s, accruing 66 million views worldwide to date. On Oct. 16, the day of the event, DC FanDome was a trending topic in the number one position on Twitter for eight hours in the U.S. and in the top 50 in 53 countries around the world. The event was available in 12 languages across 220 countries.
TechCrunch

Spotify opens up access to video podcast publishing to Anchor creators

At the time, Spotify said its debut lineup of video podcasts included Spotify Originals and Exclusives, as well as some third-party podcasts. But there wasn’t a way for any creator to publish video to the service. Instead, they would have to turn to other video platforms, like YouTube. Now, that’s...
seattlepi.com

Marshmello Signs With UTA for Worldwide Representation (EXCLUSIVE)

DJ-producer Marshmello has signed with talent, entertainment and sports agency company UTA, which will represent him in all areas worldwide, the company announced Tuesday (Oct. 20). With hit singles and collaborations with the likes of Juice WRLD, Halsey, Demi Lovato, Bastille, Kane Brown, Selena Gomez, Jonas Brothers and more, Marshmello...
