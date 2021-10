The following is Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro’s strategic guidance to the Department of the Navy. This guidance articulates my vision to build, train, and equip the world’s most powerful naval force to meet both today’s operational demands and the warfighting needs of the future. It is designed to reinforce and better align service-specific guidance already issued by the Chief of Naval Operations and the Commandant of the Marine Corps with the Secretary of Defense’s overall direction for the Department. I expect leaders across the Department – both uniformed and civilian – to use this document to inform our strategic planning, investments, budgeting, and personnel decisions.

