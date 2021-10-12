CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trouble Relationship

Tilman Fertitta opens up about his divorce, money and yachts in Forbes cover story

By Amanda Drane
expressnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston billionaire Tilman Fertitta and longtime wife Paige have divorced, Forbes reported in its cover story featuring Fertitta among the nation’s wealthiest people. The story, published Monday, said the 2017 split was amicable — Paige and their four children recently spent a week on Fertitta’s new 252-foot yacht — and Fertitta has been remarried for two years to Lauren Ware, formerly a litigation counsel for Landry’s.

www.expressnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
papercitymag.com

Houston Billionaire Tilman Fertitta Gets the Ultimate Spotlight in Forbes 400 Cover Moment

Billionaire Tilman Fertitta aboard his super yacht The Boardwalk in the Bahamas during a Forbes 400 interview. (Photo by Jamel Toppin for Forbes) It’s tough being a billionaire these days with all the haters, the trolls and the looming specter of possible astronomical tax increases. Even self-made billionaires who are living the American dream catch the heat for being overprivileged. Let the proletariats cry foul. Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta makes no apologies for his climb from relatively humble beginnings to among America’s very richest.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Tilman Fertitta emerges from the pandemic as one of Forbes' richest Americans, makes magazine cover

Forbes featured Tilman Fertitta, billionaire hospitality mogul and owner of the Houston Rockets, on the cover of its annual list ranking the nation’s richest people. Feritta ranked 158 on the 400-person list with a net worth of $6.3 billion. Fertitta got richer during the pandemic after laying off 40,000 restaurant and casino workers as the pandemic hit and his online gambling business took off, Forbes reported.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tilman Fertitta
Person
Paige

Comments / 0

Community Policy