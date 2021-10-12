Tilman Fertitta opens up about his divorce, money and yachts in Forbes cover story

Billionaire Tilman Fertitta aboard his super yacht The Boardwalk in the Bahamas during a Forbes 400 interview. (Photo by Jamel Toppin for Forbes) It’s tough being a billionaire these days with all the haters, the trolls and the looming specter of possible astronomical tax increases. Even self-made billionaires who are living the American dream catch the heat for being overprivileged. Let the proletariats cry foul. Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta makes no apologies for his climb from relatively humble beginnings to among America’s very richest.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO