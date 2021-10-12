Everett Daily Weather Forecast

EVERETT, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while areas of fog overnight High 70 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 76 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 0 to 3 mph



Thursday, October 14 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.