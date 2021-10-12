Everett Daily Weather Forecast
EVERETT, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while areas of fog overnight
- High 70 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 76 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Thursday, October 14
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
