Retreating from free trade has a damaging history – but it’s a mistake world leaders are set to repeat
There aren’t many American politicians, other than ex-presidents and Alexander Hamilton, who could claim global name recognition generations after their terms of office. Senator Reed Smoot and Representative Willis Hawley, however, became infamous through their 1930 legislation – the Smoot–Hawley Tariff Act – raising US tariffs. Their legacy, of tariffs on 20,000 imported products, made a substantial contribution to the economic devastation of the Great Depression and to the bout of retaliatory trade warfare which helped fuel the drive to actual war. Almost a century later, their protectionist agenda is enjoying a revival.www.independent.co.uk
