Retreating from free trade has a damaging history – but it’s a mistake world leaders are set to repeat

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere aren’t many American politicians, other than ex-presidents and Alexander Hamilton, who could claim global name recognition generations after their terms of office. Senator Reed Smoot and Representative Willis Hawley, however, became infamous through their 1930 legislation – the Smoot–Hawley Tariff Act – raising US tariffs. Their legacy, of tariffs on 20,000 imported products, made a substantial contribution to the economic devastation of the Great Depression and to the bout of retaliatory trade warfare which helped fuel the drive to actual war. Almost a century later, their protectionist agenda is enjoying a revival.

China's take-over in America's back yard: How Beijing has spent $140BILLION on ports, roads, and power plants in Latin America and the Caribbean as Cuba signs a new energy deal while US influence fades

On the face of it, America has little to fear from China's new deal to upgrade Cuba's power grid. The countries are already firm allies via their Communist leaders, Havana is under a diplomatic and economic embargo from Washington, and all efforts to mend ties between the two ended when Obama left office.
Treasury says it needs to modernize its economic sanctions

The Treasury Department says that the economic and financial sanctions the United States has employed over the past two decades to battle global terrorism, nuclear proliferation, drug cartels and other threats need to adapt to a rapidly changing financial world.The department issued a report Monday that said it needs to modernize the technology it uses and upgrade its workforce to deal with new tools and techniques, such as digital currencies.“Treasury's sanctions review has shown that this powerful instrument continues to deliver results but also faces, new challenges," Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said in releasing the report.The report found...
North Korea Shows Off Weapons, Calls US ‘Hypocritical,’ 'Hostile'

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un exhibited his arsenal of weapons Tuesday and vowed to create an “invincible” military in response to what he says is the U.S. failure to act on its promise of showing no hostile intent, state-run media reported. “The U.S. has frequently signaled it’s not hostile...
Alexander Hamilton
Billionaire investor Nelson Peltz says he talks every week to Sen. Joe Manchin, who is pushing to cut Biden agenda

Billionaire Nelson Peltz told CNBC on Wednesday that he talks every week to Sen. Joe Manchin, a centrist Democrat who is pushing to shrink President Biden's agenda. Peltz was previously a big supporter of President Donald Trump, which led to his Florida home being a venue for one of the former commander in chief's 2020 reelection fundraisers.
Trump is again upsetting the US system of checks and balances

(CNN) — The US court system is creating some accountability for hundreds of the people who attended the January 6 rally, which turned into the insurrection at the US Capitol, by charging them with criminal offenses and in some cases sending them to jail. The political system reveals a much...
