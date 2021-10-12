OTM Open Thread 10/12: It is Tuesday

Happy Tuesday! Only just over a week ago the Red Sox we’re trying to avoid a four-way tie. Now they’re in the ALCS! Today was a day off for the Sox and Rays regardless but now so is Wednesday! Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox play at 2:07 PM ET and the Astros need just one win to advance. At 5:07 it’s Brewers and Braves. And the night ends at 9:07 with the San Francisco Giants vs the Los Angeles Dodgers. Talk about what you want, be thankful and excited, and be good to one another.