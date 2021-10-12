CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morning Funny Pic Dump (25 Pics)

By Nate
Pleated-Jeans.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you come to sing pumpkin carols? — Linus, It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. Welcome to today’s Funny Picture Dump! If you’re new around here, this is something we do every morning. If you’ve been here before, you know the drill. We hope these funny pics help start your day with a laugh or two.

pleated-jeans.com

Pleated-Jeans.com

Weekend Random Randomness (35+ Pics)

Sometimes you just see a bunch of pictures with no theme or focus other than that they’re worth sharing with other people. This Pleated-Jeansers, is a post full of pics just like that. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17.
Pleated-Jeans.com

“Prank-O” Creates Funny Joke Flyers And Advertisements You Can Use To Prank People (45 Pics)

There’s a bulletin board stuffed with flyers in everyone’s life. Be it at your office or the vestibule of a grocery store. Every advertisement is for the most random stuff, too. It’s the perfect place to prank someone. All you have to do is make a fake flyer for a silly product or service and see if anyone calls. If you’re not creative enough to do it yourself, Prank-O has got you covered.
HollywoodLife

Raven-Symoné Admits She Broke Up With Her Now-Wife Miranda Maday 8 Yrs. Ago Before 2020 Wedding: ‘I Messed Up’

Raven-Symoné & Miranda Maday’s love story is tumultuous, but Miranda revealed on the HL podcast she ‘always knew’ that Raven was ‘her person.’. Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday’s love story goes quite far back, when the two met several years ago at a karaoke event and locked eyes. “I just walked up I was like, ‘Hi, how are you? Nice to see you, pretty eyes.’ And we actually didn’t leave each other’s side for like a good week or two after that,” Raven recalled on the HollywoodLife Podcast. The actress was planning a move to New York shortly after the two met and invited Miranda, a social media manager, to join her. However, it was just a short time later that the now-married faced a hiccup in their fairytale. “Sometimes you live in your child’s brain for so long until that right person comes along and shakes you out of your normal programming, and I couldn’t take it because I’m a wreck. So I broke up with her, and she was mad at me for good,” Raven recalled.
ETOnline.com

Beyoncé Shares the Gorgeous Pics JAY-Z Took of Her in Italy

Beyoncé and JAY-Z are living La Vita Bella in Italy. The couple has been enjoying a luxurious vacation in the European country and on Tuesday, Bey took to Instagram to share some photos her husband took of her while out in Venice. In the pics, the 40-year-old singer is wearing...
98.1 The Hawk

What Does A Blue Halloween Candy Bucket Mean?

One of the things that I LOVE about Halloween is taking my daughter, Tara around town for trick-or-treating. We really love going to Poplar Hill Estates where the "really big" candy is. She's old enough to drive herself so I think it's awesome that she still wants me to be her "Uber" driver on October 30th.
Hello Magazine

Madonna leaves fans stunned into silence in gorgeous leather pants

Madonna is known for her extraordinary looks, and on Tuesday the singer proved just that as she shared some exciting news about her upcoming documentary, Madame X. The Vogue singer revealed that the script for the project was nearly finished, and she made the announcement while sprawled out on a beautiful rug in a stunning pair of leather pants. The singer had gone all-out with her look, as she also included some platform shoes, a mesh top, accessorized with some fingerless gloves and several chain necklaces, one of which featured a cross. In some of the photos, she even wore a pair of white-framed sunglasses.
Daily Mail

Man who mocked his Tinder date for serving him 'raw' steak is roasted by TikTok users who point out the meat is a 'perfect' medium-rare

A man who complained his Tinder date served him a 'raw' steak has become the butt of his own joke after people pointed out that it's a 'perfect' medium-rare. TikTok user @thewaterboy, who is believed to live in Florida, went viral for all the wrong reasons earlier this month when he shared a video mocking the homemade dinner, including a close-up of the steak in question.
Ok Magazine

Wendy Williams' Fans Slam Guest Cohost During Season Premiere, Refuse To Watch Until Daytime Diva Returns: 'No Wendy, No Show'

As Monday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show premiered without its host Wendy Williams, fans took to social media to express their disapproval. The show’s official Instagram account shared a clip as the show was about to go “LIVE” with guest cohosts Michael Yo, Bevy Smith, Elizabeth Wagmeister and Devyn Simone dishing on “Hot Topics” as Williams recovers from her health woes.
The Hollywood Gossip

Meri Brown Taunts Kody: You'll Never Be Happy, Dude! Not Ever!

You know the saying about how the best things come to those who wait?. Well, Meri Brown is here with an important variation. She believes nothing good ever comes to those who sit around and wait to find out what might come next, as opposed to appreciating all they already possess.
Pleated-Jeans.com

Cartoonist Steve Nelson Draws Comics That Are As Dry As They Are Funny (25 Pics)

Cartoonists are notoriously downers. Imagine if you spent all your time in a quiet room with your thoughts and the only outlet was a blank page. Some people who draw comics, however, are fine sharing their wry sense of humor with the planet. Steve Nelson creates a particular brand of sarcasm and deadpan humor in his comics.
Hello Magazine

Kyra Sedgwick stuns in skinny jeans on rare date night with Kevin Bacon

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have been married since 1988 – and the couple proved they are more in love than ever during a rare date night on Tuesday. The lovebirds put on an amorous display during a special screening of Kenneth Branagh's Belfast in New York City, cosying up to each other as they smiled sweetly for the cameras. Kyra looked gorgeous in her off-duty style, rocking a wild animal print jacket with a grey sweater and black skinny pants.
Pleated-Jeans.com

Well, I Mean, They’re Not Wrong (25 Pics)

There’s no better feeling than making a point that no one can argue because technically, you’re not wrong. It’s not always intentional. Maybe you’re being sarcastic and it happened by mistake. You just have to play it off like you’re the smartest person alive. If sarcasm is an indicator of...
