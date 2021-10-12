Cherokee Weather Forecast
CHEROKEE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
