Weather Forecast For Amery
AMERY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly Cloudy
- High 63 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then areas of frost overnight
- High 51 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
