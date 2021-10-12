CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rainy forecast for Pratt? Jump on it!

 9 days ago

(PRATT, KS) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Pratt, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pratt:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F94vm_0cOgfChA00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 33 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Chance of light rain then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

