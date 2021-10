A New York woman was arrested for allegedly locking her boyfriend’s seven-year-old son in a bedroom and starving him to death.Leticia Bravo, 39, was responsible for looking after the boy at her apartment in Newburgh, New York, everyday except Saturday when she and Peter Cuacuas would stay with his father.Prosecutors says that she locked the youngster “behind a door that locked from the outside”.Peter stopped logging into his school’s online classes in January, and on 10 February she brought his “lifeless body” to St Luke’s hospital in Newburgh, where he was later pronounced dead.An autopsy showed that Peter weighed just...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO