Daily Weather Forecast For South Hill
SOUTH HILL, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Slight chance of very light rain then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
