4-Day Weather Forecast For Philomath
PHILOMATH, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Areas of frost then chance of light rain during the day; while rain overnight
- High 57 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 56 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Patchy fog then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 64 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
