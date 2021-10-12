CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Poulter to portray Adam Warlock in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
 9 days ago
Will Poulter has joined the cast of Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Will Poulter has been cast in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 where he will portray Adam Warlock.

Writer and director James Gunn confirmed the casting on Twitter.

"Welcome to the Guardians family, Will Poulter. He's an amazing actor and wonderful guy. See you in a couple weeks. #AdamWarlock #GotGVol3," Gunn said.

Adam Warlock was teased during a mid-credits scene in 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The character was being created by actress Elizabeth Debicki's Ayesha of the Sovereign people to defeat the Guardians.

Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket, Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Pom Klementieff as Mantis will be returning.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit theaters on May 5, 2023.

Poulter is best known for starring in We're the Millers, The Maze Runner series, The Revenant and Hulu's Dopesick.

