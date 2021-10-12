Weather Forecast For Glendive
GLENDIVE, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Rain And Snow
- High 42 °F, low 31 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Heavy snow during the day; while rain and snow likely overnight
- High 38 °F, low 29 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 44 °F, low 28 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 50 °F, low 32 °F
- 13 mph wind
