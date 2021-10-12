Weather Forecast For Demopolis
DEMOPOLIS, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0